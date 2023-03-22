Wakulla County warns citizens about nonexciting items on Facebook market

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office warns the community about emerging sale scams on Facebook Market.

Scammers are posting items for sale that don’t even exist, WCSO said.

Nine out of ten victims of online shopping fraud claim to have been defrauded using Facebook or Instagram in 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Fraudulent vendors try everything, from advertising fraudulent rental homes and commodities that aren’t for sale to selling defective and counterfeit goods.

WCSO advises citizens to avoid any transaction that even remotely raises suspicions. On Facebook Marketplace, customers are advised to buy products from nearby vendors. Focus your Facebook Marketplace search on products that can be picked up nearby, then go meet the seller in person to inspect the item in person before making a purchase. Make sure this is in a well-lit, noticeable, and public area for safety’s sake.

It is advised to bring a friend or family member when seeing a seller in person or to let them know about your meeting plans as an extra measure of security. If the vendor is pressuring you or the deal appears too good to be true, don’t be afraid to back out of the purchase. Don’t fall for any scams, and trust your senses.

