What’s Brewing - Panacea Beer and Oyster Festival

The city of Panacea's Beer and Oyster Festival is this weekend.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Panacea’s Beer and Oyster Festival is this weekend.

It’s this Saturday, March 25, and kicks off at noon.

The festival features unlimited samplings of local and national craft beers in the beer garden and will host local oyster farmers.

All proceeds benefit the panacea waterfronts Florida partnership.

For more information - search for this event on Facebook here.

