What’s Brewing - Panacea Beer and Oyster Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Panacea’s Beer and Oyster Festival is this weekend.

It’s this Saturday, March 25, and kicks off at noon.

The festival features unlimited samplings of local and national craft beers in the beer garden and will host local oyster farmers.

All proceeds benefit the panacea waterfronts Florida partnership.

