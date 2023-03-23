Dozens rally outside the Capitol as Florida moves to loosen gun restrictions

March for Our Lives rally
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people rallied at the Capitol Thursday, demanding what they call common sense gun safety laws.

The rally was organized by the group ‘March for Our Lives,’ which was created by survivors of the 2018 Parkland shooting.

The same day, House lawmakers debated a permitless concealed carry bill and a bill that would lower the minimum age to own a long gun from 21 to 18.

Governor DeSantis has already said if the permitless carry measure makes it to his desk, he will sign it into law.

Currently, gun owners are required to take a class in order to get a concealed carry permit. The bill would eliminate that requirement.

However, it does have some restrictions. The measure would prohibit people from carrying concealed guns in certain places, including prisons, schools, polling places and most athletic events.

Supporters say the bills are about making Florida safer.

“The fact of the matter is, the second amendment is not there for hunting and recreational shooting,” said House Republican Berny Jacques during a committee meeting. “The second amendment was placed there to protect free citizens, to protect their lives and their liberty.”

Opponents say they feel Florida is moving backward. They worry this legislation will put Floridians’ lives in danger.

“We’ve all personally been affected by gun violence,” said Olivia Solomon, an organizer for March for our Lives. “We are the generation that’s practiced more active shooter drills than fire drills. We’re the kids who immediately enter a room and look for a place to hide on instinct. It shouldn’t be normal, and we know that.”

A proposed amendment to the permitless concealed carry bill aimed to go even further and allow open-carry in Florida, but that amendment was withdrawn last night.

Several other amendments were discussed Thursday, including one which would have prohibited someone who has been convicted of a violent misdemeanor from carrying a concealed gun. That amendment did not pass.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville
The need for affordable housing is pushing one commissioner to propose a unique solution but...
County leaders look to acquire national forest for housing need
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
The school system said an investigation was launched into the issue.
Lowndes Co. Schools responds to superintendent gas controversy allegations
St. Marks on the hunt for next lighthouse keeper
St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper

Latest News

Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
Florida State students take to Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium following a 45-38...
Bill wouldn’t prevent fans from celebrating on field