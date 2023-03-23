Gisele Bündchen talks about divorce from Tom Brady

This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci...
This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci Summer collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15, 2015, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, on Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Andre Penner, left, and Jonathan Bachman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was like “death and a rebirth.”

The fashion model opened up about the couple’s relationship in Vanity Fair.

Bündchen said she didn’t leave Brady because he decided to play football for one more season.

She described it as “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

Over the years, Bündchen said they grew apart and wanted different things.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years.

They have two children together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The need for affordable housing is pushing one commissioner to propose a unique solution but...
County leaders look to acquire national forest for housing need
The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
The school system said an investigation was launched into the issue.
Lowndes Co. Schools responds to superintendent gas controversy allegations
The Florida State "FS" logo on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium
FSU Baseball falls to No. 3 Florida after nightmare eighth inning

Latest News

Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking
A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience.
Boy rescued from a sewer describes 'scary' experience
The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
College students say they are struggling with stress, study says