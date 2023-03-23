Lindsey Yeager of Canopy Oaks Elementary awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second grade classroom at Canopy Oaks Elementary was buzzing with energy recently.

The students had been told their teacher, Lindsey Yeager, was the latest recipient of WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s Teacher of the Month.

Yeager has been teaching for eight years. She says the key to success is all about building relationships with the students, so she can be there in good times and in bad.

“I love being with the children,” she told WCTV moments after learning about her win.

“Their youth is inspiring. Teaching them and seeing the lightbulbs turn on, that’s why we come to work everyday.”

She said it’s great to see teacher’s earn recognition like this and hopes it may inspire students to one day become teachers themselves.

