LCSO: Four people detained after shooting in residential area off Lakeshore Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sherriff’s Office detained four people after a shooting Thursday at the 3100 block of Lakeshore Drive, a residential area in the north end of Tallahassee, according to Angela Green, the office’s public information officer.

Green said there are no injuries at this time and no threat to the public. The circumstances of the incident are still unclear, she said, but it was reported at 1:59 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story WCTV is following. Check back for updates.

