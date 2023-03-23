Something Good - Woodville students deliver fresh eggs to commissioners

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Children from the Woodville School delivered fresh quail eggs to leon County commissioners this week to celebrate the school’s agri-science program.

The students have been working on gardens and greenhouses and raising goats, chickens, and quail.

The eggs they delivered were some of the very first quail eggs hatched.

The students from Woodville were recognized with a proclamation on National Ag Day.

