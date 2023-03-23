TCC upsets Salt Lake in overtime, 84-83, advances to quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Led by a career high 48 points from Malachi Davis, the 12 seeded TCC Eagles soared past the five seeded Salt Lake Community College Bruins 84-83 in overtime as Davis nailed a game winning four point play with just seconds remaining to advance in the NJCAA National Tournament

The Eagles (30-5) traded barbs with the Bruins (29-5) in a game of extreme runs. TCC trailed SLCC 43-41 at the break. The second half saw the Bruins grow a double digit lead before TCC managed to take the lead with 4:23 left in the game courtesy of three made free throws from Davis.

After taking the lead Davis continued his offensive assault, nailing back to back triples to give Tallahassee an 80-73 advantage with just 3:33 to go. Salt Lake would respond however and charge back in front 83-82 until a Tom Mark free throw in the closing seconds of regulation knotted the score at 83 and forced OT.

Davis’ unbelievable performance was buoyed by a strong effort from Ja’Quavian Florence who scored 22 points of his own in addition to five rebounds.

Tallahassee Community College now advances to the National Semifinals to take on 13 seed Dodge City with tipoff set for Thursday at 7 PM.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.