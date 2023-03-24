Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say

The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was...
The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy on Friday morning shot and killed a man who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following the man near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man fell down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted just after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Northshore Circle on March 23, 2023. There...
No arrests made in connection to shooting on Northshore Circle in Tallahassee
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Quit or be fired: Tallahassee principal out amid parent complaints over renaissance statue lesson
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Anton said that they are going out the way they started with musician Johnnie Marshall taking...
‘There’s nothing like it’: Bradfordville Blues Club to close after two decades under current owners
St. Marks on the hunt for next lighthouse keeper
St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper

Latest News

The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting
A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip.
Priceless: Young girl reacts to catching her first big fish during father-daughter fishing trip
Young girl reacts to catching a fish during father-daughter fishing trip