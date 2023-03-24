Eagles surge over Dodge City late, 75-69, advance to National Semifinals

A wide shot of the Tallahassee Community College Eagles logo at the TCC Eagledome
A wide shot of the Tallahassee Community College Eagles logo at the TCC Eagledome(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early deficits, late heroics and a special performance from Malachi Davis, it’s almost become old hat for the Tallahassee Community College Eagles but it’s exactly what happened yet again as TCC blasted past the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors late in the second half to secure a 75-69 victory in the NJCAA National Quarterfinals.

The charge was once again led by Davis with 33 points, 7 rebounds and five assists, joining Okechukwu Okeke and Tom Mark in scoring in double figures.

The opening eight minutes saw Dodge City (25-10) begin the contest on a 22-9 run however the Eagles (31-5) signature defense turned into offense, closing the gap to just four by the halftime horn.

Rick Cabrera’s squad continued to answer punch for punch with DCCC until finally taking the lead off a Davis layup with 7:32 remaining. The Conquistadors however fought back to retake the advantage, before Davis hit a three with 5:32 left to go to give Tallahassee a 62-61 lead that the Eagles would never give back.

Next up for the Eagles is a National Semifinal showdown with top seed John L Davis with tipoff expected for Friday at 6:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

