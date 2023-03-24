Local WWII Veteran, loving Big Bend family patriarch dies at 102

Rod Dugger celebrating his 100th birthday in April 2020. Dugger passed away on March 15, 2023...
Rod Dugger celebrating his 100th birthday in April 2020. Dugger passed away on March 15, 2023 at the age of 102.(WCTV)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several generations of a large family with Big Bend roots are mourning the loss of their patriarch, WWII Veteran Rod Dugger who became a friend of WCTV over the past several years.

Dugger died on March 15th at the age of 102.

The Gadsden County resident, who lived in Tallahassee and worked for the Florida Department of Education for decades, served on the USS Lansdale, which traversed the Atlantic during the second World War.

WCTV was there as Dugger celebrated his 100th birthday during the early stages of the pandemic in April of 2020 with a drive-thru party that was dozens of cars long.

Dugger was featured again just last year during WCTV’s ‘It’s Our Honor’ series when we highlighted his decades long friendship with another local WWII Veteran Bob Caldwell.

The public is invited to attend Dugger’s Visitation and Celebration of Life.

The Visitation is scheduled for Friday, 3/24 from 5p-7p at Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral Home located at 700 Timberlane Road in Tallahassee.

The Graveside Service will be at the same location on Saturday, 3/25 from 10a-11a.

The Memorial Service will then be held at Trinity United Methodist Church located at 120 W. Park Avenue from 11:30a-12:30p. All guests are invited to a reception at the church following the service.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville
The need for affordable housing is pushing one commissioner to propose a unique solution but...
County leaders look to acquire national forest for housing need
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
The school system said an investigation was launched into the issue.
Lowndes Co. Schools responds to superintendent gas controversy allegations
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Quit or be fired: Tallahassee principal out amid parent complaints over renaissance statue lesson
Anton said that they are going out the way they started with musician Johnnie Marshall taking...
‘There’s nothing like it’: Bradfordville Blues Club to close after two decades under current owners
The Leon County Sherriff’s Office detained four people after a shooting Thursday at the 3100...
LCSO: Four people detained after shooting in residential area off Lakeshore Drive
FSU students protest, demand meeting with president on HB999
FSU students protest, demand meeting with president on HB999