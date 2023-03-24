Local WWII Veteran, loving Big Bend family patriarch dies at 102

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several generations of a large family with Big Bend roots are mourning the loss of their patriarch, WWII Veteran Rod Dugger who became a friend of WCTV over the past several years.

Dugger died on March 15th at the age of 102.

The Gadsden County resident, who lived in Tallahassee and worked for the Florida Department of Education for decades, served on the USS Lansdale, which traversed the Atlantic during the second World War.

WCTV was there as Dugger celebrated his 100th birthday during the early stages of the pandemic in April of 2020 with a drive-thru party that was dozens of cars long.

Dugger was featured again just last year during WCTV’s ‘It’s Our Honor’ series when we highlighted his decades long friendship with another local WWII Veteran Bob Caldwell.

The public is invited to attend Dugger’s Visitation and Celebration of Life.

The Visitation is scheduled for Friday, 3/24 from 5p-7p at Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral Home located at 700 Timberlane Road in Tallahassee.

The Graveside Service will be at the same location on Saturday, 3/25 from 10a-11a.

The Memorial Service will then be held at Trinity United Methodist Church located at 120 W. Park Avenue from 11:30a-12:30p. All guests are invited to a reception at the church following the service.

