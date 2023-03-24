Monticello man arrested with guns, explosives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests and explosives in his car.

Court records show 36-year-old William Head was arrested last weekend and prosecutors are moving to keep him in custody until his trial. A court hearing on that is set for Monday.

According to court records, citizens reported concerns about Head’s “disturbing behavior” - delusional thoughts and showing up at people’s homes unannounced - to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Head agreed to meet deputies on Mahan Drive.

Deputies on the scene spotted long guns in plain view in the car and arrested Head for violating a domestic violence injunction that forbids him from possessing the guns.

According to court records, a search of his car turned up:

Ten handguns of various makes and models

Fifteen long guns of various makes and models

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various makes and calibers

Multiple empty weapon magazines for guns of various makes and models

Multiple loaded weapon magazines for guns of various makes and models

Binary explosive material

Two bulletproof vests

Clear plastic straw with a white powdery residue

