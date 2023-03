TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Financial Services is holding a job fair today in Tallahassee.

It’s from 10 am to 3pm at their main building at 1579 summit lake drive.

They are looking for accountants and auditors. Customer service representatives, administrative support and more.

Make sure to bring your resume.

