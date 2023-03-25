Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern side of the county Friday night.

“No foul play is suspected,” said public information officer Angela Green.

WCTV received multiple calls into the newsroom about the presence of law enforcement vehicles in the area.

LCSO had the intersection of Capitola Road and Benjamin Charles Road closed off, according to our photographer that was sent to the scene. The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics Map showed the call came in around 2:40 p.m.

No additional details are expected to be released.

