Something Good - Robots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2nd annual First Robotics Tallahassee Regional is back this weekend! Teams practiced Friday at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

The competition brings teams from all over the southeast and Hawaii to FAMU.

Some of the competitions feature robots gathering cones and even shooting balls into a hoop.

The teams will go head-to-head in matchups both Saturday and Sunday.

