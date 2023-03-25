Something Good - Robots

Something Good - Tallahassee Robotics Regional
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2nd annual First Robotics Tallahassee Regional is back this weekend! Teams practiced Friday at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

The competition brings teams from all over the southeast and Hawaii to FAMU.

Some of the competitions feature robots gathering cones and even shooting balls into a hoop.

The teams will go head-to-head in matchups both Saturday and Sunday.

