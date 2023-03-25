Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida A&M cheerleader’s sideline smack talk went viral after the university mic’d her up for a basketball game.

Nailah Clarington caught up with WCTV to describe what it’s like to become an overnight internet sensation.

“It has been really crazy,” she said.

The FAMU senior said she’s been involved in cheer for as long as she can remember. Most of her closest friends at FAMU have come from her four years involved in cheering on the sidelines of Rattler football and basketball.

Clarington said it was the idea of a genius student involved in the Athletics department, Sydney Rencher, who wanted to mic up Clarington to capture her one-of-a-kind spirit.

“I was kind of nervous at first,” Clarington said.

But after seeing the video blow up online, she’s thrilled she did it.

“A lot of people can relate. You say the same things on your couch to the TV screen when you’re at home, so I think it was just nice for people to see that us girls on the sidelines that actually like the games and care about it have the same kind of commentary,” she said.

Clarington plans to graduate in May and hopes to become a physical trainer.

