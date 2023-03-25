Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida A&M cheerleader’s sideline smack talk went viral after the university mic’d her up for a basketball game.

Nailah Clarington caught up with WCTV to describe what it’s like to become an overnight internet sensation.

“It has been really crazy,” she said.

The FAMU senior said she’s been involved in cheer for as long as she can remember. Most of her closest friends at FAMU have come from her four years involved in cheering on the sidelines of Rattler football and basketball.

Clarington said it was the idea of a genius student involved in the Athletics department, Sydney Rencher, who wanted to mic up Clarington to capture her one-of-a-kind spirit.

“I was kind of nervous at first,” Clarington said.

But after seeing the video blow up online, she’s thrilled she did it.

“A lot of people can relate. You say the same things on your couch to the TV screen when you’re at home, so I think it was just nice for people to see that us girls on the sidelines that actually like the games and care about it have the same kind of commentary,” she said.

Clarington plans to graduate in May and hopes to become a physical trainer.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Quit or be fired: Tallahassee principal out amid parent complaints over renaissance statue lesson
LCSO officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Northshore Circle on March 23, 2023. There...
No arrests made in connection to shooting on Northshore Circle in Tallahassee
Anton said that they are going out the way they started with musician Johnnie Marshall taking...
‘There’s nothing like it’: Bradfordville Blues Club to close after two decades under current owners
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
St. Marks on the hunt for next lighthouse keeper
St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper

Latest News

Something Good - Tallahassee Robotics Regional
Something Good - Robots
Commission votes against decriminalizing marijuana
Leon County Commission votes against marijuana decriminalization
Mother seeks answers from funeral home after months without child's ashes
Mother seeks answers from funeral home after months without child's ashes
Commission votes against decriminalizing marijuana
Commission votes against decriminalizing marijuana