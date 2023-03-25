What’s Brewing - Paws ‘Fur’ a cause update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Paw Fur a Cause is being moved from this Saturday to this Sunday because of the chance for rain.

The adoption event is at Proctor Subaru in Tallahassee from noon to 3 p.m.

The address is 1707 Capital Circle Northeast.

Anyone planning to adopt should fill out an adoption application on the Leon County Humane Society’s website ahead of time to help make the process move quicker.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.