What’s Brewing - Paws ‘Fur’ a cause update

Paw Fur a Cause is being moved from this Saturday to this Sunday because of the chance for rain.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Paw Fur a Cause is being moved from this Saturday to this Sunday because of the chance for rain.

The adoption event is at Proctor Subaru in Tallahassee from noon to 3 p.m.

The address is 1707 Capital Circle Northeast.

Anyone planning to adopt should fill out an adoption application on the Leon County Humane Society’s website ahead of time to help make the process move quicker.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Quit or be fired: Tallahassee principal out amid parent complaints over renaissance statue lesson
Anton said that they are going out the way they started with musician Johnnie Marshall taking...
‘There’s nothing like it’: Bradfordville Blues Club to close after two decades under current owners
LCSO officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Northshore Circle on March 23, 2023. There...
No arrests made in connection to shooting on Northshore Circle in Tallahassee
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives
Nailah Clarington, a FAMU cheerleader who went viral for her sidelines commentary.
Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”

Latest News

Pace Center for Girls (PRNewsfoto/Pace Center for Girls)
“PACE Girl” now leading school she attended 20 years ago
The Florida Department of Financial Services is holding a job fair today in Tallahassee.
What's Brewing - Department of Florida Servuce job fair
Not a total washout today, but scattered showers and storms are set to arrive this afternoon.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 25
Tallahassee mother says she never received her infant’s ashes, funeral home won’t return calls
Tallahassee mother says she never received her infant’s ashes, funeral home won’t return calls
The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern...
Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road