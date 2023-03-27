54-year-old man sentenced to 7 years for child pornography

Man in handcuffs.
Man in handcuffs.(Stevanovic Igor | Envato)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Carrable man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for child pornography.

Between September 2018 and July 2022, 54-year-old Franklin Jefferson Mathes possessed material containing child pornography that involved minors under the age of 12, according to the press release.

After serving his prison term, Mathes will be released under supervision for 20 years. Additionally, he will have to register as a sex offender and comply with all sex offender requirements, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
Nailah Clarington, a FAMU cheerleader who went viral for her sidelines commentary.
Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”
The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern...
Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

TPD: One man is hurt in Sunday evening shooting
LCSO officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Northshore Circle on March 23, 2023. There...
No arrests made in connection to shooting on Northshore Circle in Tallahassee
LCSO officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Northshore Circle on March 23, 2023. There...
No arrests made in connection to shooting on Northshore Circle in Tallahassee
The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville