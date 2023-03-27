54-year-old man sentenced to 7 years for child pornography

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Carrable man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for child pornography.

Between September 2018 and July 2022, 54-year-old Franklin Jefferson Mathes possessed material containing child pornography that involved minors under the age of 12, according to the press release.

After serving his prison term, Mathes will be released under supervision for 20 years. Additionally, he will have to register as a sex offender and comply with all sex offender requirements, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.