Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second shooting occurred nearby in which another five people were shot, including two victims who were killed, police said.

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.

The identities and medical conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately released.

The shootings are being investigated, police said.

