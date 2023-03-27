18-year-old found guilty of murder after intentionally running over a man in Liberty County

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening patrolling(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bristol man was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday after running over a man and leaving the scene on January 28, 2021.

After the victim and Tyrone Atkins Jr. had an argument, Atkins left the scene and drove about two miles before turning around and driving back to the victim, according to the press release.

The victim was walking on the side of the road going back home near Gobble Court when Atkins hit him from behind at a speed of 80 mph.

According to the court document, the victim suffered extensive internal and external injuries after the crash and died on the scene. Arkins then fled the scene on foot

Arkins was convicted of premeditated first-degree murder and is sentenced to life in prison, according to the press release.

