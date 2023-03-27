Man sentenced to 13 years after DUI crash that killed a mother of four in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for manslaughter after a DUI crash in 2021.

On September 18, 2021, Christopher B. Jones and his friend were driving back home from a road trip when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 10 and crashed head-on into a vehicle.

The victim was a 23-year-old mother who was killed on the scene, leaving four children behind. Another individual, a 23-year-old passenger, suffered devastating injuries but survived, according to the press release. It is unknown which car they were in.

Jones suffered no injuries. When he was taken in for a blood test, his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit, at 0.281.

Later, investigators gained access to surveillance video from that day where Jones consumed eight mixed drinks over a five-hour period. He then left that location and consumed alcohol elsewhere before making the reckless decision to drive himself home, according to the press released by the State Attorney.

Jones was arrested on April 21, 2022, for DUI manslaughter and DUI serious bodily injury, and on March 27, 2023, he was sentenced to 13.25 years in prison.

