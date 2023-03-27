Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Monday, March 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Monday, March 27.

Not a First Alert Weather night, but showers and a few strong thunderstorms are likely, and a low-end threat for a severe thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of south Georgia, mainly north of Hwy 84. The stubborn frontal boundary will finally drift south tonight into tomorrow, bringing all of our area scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight and tomorrow.

Our area is at a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise, it will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of fog are possible over the Big Bend tonight. Tomorrow will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms are likely from morning into the afternoon, but the front finally clears us out tomorrow night, and cooler and drier weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s temps will range from a low in the low to mid 50s to a high in the mid 70s. Thursday will start in the upper 40s, then a high in the low 80s.

Friday will be a bit warmer, then a weak front will bring a chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms to our area this weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty with that system, so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

