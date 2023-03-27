Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Monday, March 27

By Mike McCall
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Monday, March 27.

Not a First Alert Weather night, but showers and a few strong thunderstorms are likely, and a low-end threat for a severe thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of south Georgia, mainly north of Hwy 84. The stubborn frontal boundary will finally drift south tonight into tomorrow, bringing all of our area scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight and tomorrow.

Our area is at a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise, it will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of fog are possible over the Big Bend tonight. Tomorrow will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms are likely from morning into the afternoon, but the front finally clears us out tomorrow night, and cooler and drier weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s temps will range from a low in the low to mid 50s to a high in the mid 70s. Thursday will start in the upper 40s, then a high in the low 80s.

Friday will be a bit warmer, then a weak front will bring a chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms to our area this weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty with that system, so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives
Nailah Clarington, a FAMU cheerleader who went viral for her sidelines commentary.
Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”
The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern...
Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Monday, March 27
Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Monday, March 27
Showers and storms are going to try today and tomorrow.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 27
Showers and storms are going to try today and tomorrow.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 27
A few showers and storms are possible today, but most of us will be seeing a mix of sun & clouds.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, March 26