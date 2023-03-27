New documentary explores the disappearance of the Apalachicola wild oyster

A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.
A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.(Level Up Digital Media)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee based film crew is set to unveil their years-long project with the world.

‘Unfiltered: The Truth About Oysters’ will make its world debut Wednesday at the Sarasota Film Festival. It’s an in-depth look at the decline of the wild oyster in Apalachicola Bay.

WCTV sat down with the film’s director, Josh McLawhorn, and executive producer, Chucha Barber.

The two embarked on their journey four years ago. McLawhorn said all he knew about oysters was how great they tasted with a lemon squeeze or hot sauce.

Now, he knows all about the complicated history of how wild oysters started to die out. The film touches on the reasons why, but also makes a point to keep it centered on the fisherman who have been harvesting for generations.

McLawhorn said he’s honored to share their story.

”When somebody shares something so personal, it’s not something we take lightly,” he said. “So, we really made an effort to be genuine in the way we present their stories. I’m just so grateful they were willing to present that with, frankly, strangers.”

In July 2020, the state of Florida issued an emergency ban on all wild harvesting of oysters in Apalachicola Bay in hopes the oysters would rebound. The ban is set to last through 2025.

Barber said it was important not just to leave viewers with a sense of dread without any reason to hope things might change one day.

They talked with a number of experts in the field to explore what possible solutions are out there to bring back a treasured part of the Big Bend’s culture.

The film will make the local film festival circuit. The hope is it will get picked up by a streaming service as it gains more exposure.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
Nailah Clarington, a FAMU cheerleader who went viral for her sidelines commentary.
Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives
The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern...
Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Glass of Whiskey with Car Keys and Handcuffs
Man sentenced to 13 years after DUI crash that killed a mother of four in 2021
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Italy invites Tallahassee school on field trip after principal forced to resign over David statue
Gavel and handcuffs
18-year-old found guilty of murder after intentionally running over a man in Liberty County
Gavel in front of a jail cell
54-year-old man sentenced to 7 years for child pornography