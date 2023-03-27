Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Showers and storms are going to try today and tomorrow.
South Georgia has better chances for bigger storms today - wind and hail producers, especially N of HWY 84.
It’s going to be warm and humid, highs can make the mid-80s.
More chances for rain tomorrow, and maybe a better line of organized soaking showers/storms earlier in the day. Clearing should be coming Wednesday and that brings some cooler air.
