Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Showers and storms are going to try today and tomorrow.

South Georgia has better chances for bigger storms today - wind and hail producers, especially N of HWY 84.

It’s going to be warm and humid, highs can make the mid-80s.

More chances for rain tomorrow, and maybe a better line of organized soaking showers/storms earlier in the day. Clearing should be coming Wednesday and that brings some cooler air.

