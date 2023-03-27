Something Good - PBJPLZ returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bob Williamson with Second Harvest helped WCTV Anchor Julie Montanaro deliver donation bins for WCTV’s upcoming peanut butter and jelly drive.

PBJPLZ starts one week from today, next Monday.

In the past six years, Leon County School children have donated nearly 28 tons of peanut butter and jelly, and the community donated more than $170,000 to buy even more.

We’re excited to see what we can do in year seven!

