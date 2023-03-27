Sweet Bacon Wrapped Asparagus recipe

Wrap each spear with a strip of bacon. Start from the bottom and wrap towards the top.

On medium to high heat, heat a grilling cast iron skillet or pan. Once the pan is hot, add wrapped asparagus and sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes. Transform wrapped asparagus into an oven pan and then drizzle honey over the top. Preheat oven at 350°. Bake bacon-wrapped asparagus for 5 minutes. Take out the oven and cool for 3 to 4 minutes. Then enjoy!