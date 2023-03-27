Sweet Bacon Wrapped Asparagus recipe

Cooking healthy with Chef Ashley Douglas.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cooking healthy with Chef Ashley Douglas.

Ingredients:

  • Asparagus (20 spears)
  • Bacon (20 strips)
  • 1/2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1/2 tbsp pink Himalayan salt
  • 1/2 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tbsp black pepper
  • 1/2 tbsp honey

Steps:

  1. Trim 2 inches off the bottom of the cleaned asparagus spears. 
  2. Wrap each spear with a strip of bacon. Start from the bottom and wrap towards the top.
  3. Into a separate bowl, add equal parts of brown sugar,  pink Himalayan salt, black pepper and garlic powder.
  4. Sprinkle some of this seasoning mixture onto both sides of the bacon-wrapped asparagus.
  5. On medium to high heat, heat a grilling cast iron skillet or pan. Once the pan is hot, add wrapped asparagus and sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes. Transform wrapped asparagus into an oven pan and then drizzle honey over the top. Preheat oven at 350°. Bake bacon-wrapped asparagus for 5 minutes.  Take out the oven and cool for 3 to 4 minutes. Then enjoy!

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
Nailah Clarington, a FAMU cheerleader who went viral for her sidelines commentary.
Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”
The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern...
Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Cooking healthy with Chef Ashley Douglas.
Sweet Bacon Wrapped Asparagus recipe
Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make Brussel Sprouts Salad with Sofrito Dressing.
Brussel Sprouts Salad with Sofrito Dressing recipe
Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make Brussel Sprouts Salad with Sofrito Dressing.
Brussel Sprouts Salad with Sofrito Dressing recipe
Chef Pauletta Malone shares her Vegan chocolate chip pretzel cookies recipe.
Vegan chocolate chip pretzel cookies recipe