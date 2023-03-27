Sweet Bacon Wrapped Asparagus recipe
Published: Mar. 27, 2023
Ingredients:
- Asparagus (20 spears)
- Bacon (20 strips)
- 1/2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1/2 tbsp pink Himalayan salt
- 1/2 tbsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tbsp black pepper
- 1/2 tbsp honey
Steps:
- Trim 2 inches off the bottom of the cleaned asparagus spears.
- Wrap each spear with a strip of bacon. Start from the bottom and wrap towards the top.
- Into a separate bowl, add equal parts of brown sugar, pink Himalayan salt, black pepper and garlic powder.
- Sprinkle some of this seasoning mixture onto both sides of the bacon-wrapped asparagus.
- On medium to high heat, heat a grilling cast iron skillet or pan. Once the pan is hot, add wrapped asparagus and sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes. Transform wrapped asparagus into an oven pan and then drizzle honey over the top. Preheat oven at 350°. Bake bacon-wrapped asparagus for 5 minutes. Take out the oven and cool for 3 to 4 minutes. Then enjoy!
