Tallahassee hosts free Easter Egg Hunt events at Messer and Myers Parks

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is hosting free Easter Egg Hunt events on Saturday, April 8, where thousands of colorful eggs will lay scattered across Messer and Myers parks.

The fun begins with the annual Eggs-traordinary Easter Egg Hunt, designed for children with special needs.

The first event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Messer Park North Sports Complex, 2899 Jackson Bluff Road.

Sessions:

  • 9:15 a.m. - designed for children with varying abilities. This is a fun time for children with a range of abilities and their siblings to enjoy the hunt together.
  • 9:30 a.m. - designed for children with visual impairments. Children will be able to find eggs using their ears.
  • 10 a.m. - designed for children who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices. Children will be able to hunt for magnetic eggs.
  • 10:15 a.m. - designed for children who have sensory sensitivities and prefer to hunt for Easter eggs in a quiet, calm environment.

To volunteer or preregister your child, you can contact Jennifer Carter at 850-89103885 or jennifer.carter@talgov.com.

The second event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Myer Park, 913 Myers Park Drive, for the City’s 64th Easter Egg Hunt.

It is for children ages 10 and under. Families will have an egg-citing afternoon filled with enjoyable pursuits. There will be interactive play from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the hunt will start at 2:30 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance during the event.

For more information, you can visit the city of Tallahassee’s Parks and Recreation website.

