TPD: One man is hurt in Sunday evening shooting

Tallahassee Police report one man is hurt in Sunday evening shooting
Tallahassee Police report one man is hurt in Sunday evening shooting(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed one man was shot Sunday evening.

Officials said the call came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. Tennessee St. Police said multiple shots were fired, and the male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
Nailah Clarington, a FAMU cheerleader who went viral for her sidelines commentary.
Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”
The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern...
Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

NorthFlora Collective talks about air plants and how to take care of them.
NorthFlora Collective talks about air plants and how to take care of them
Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
A few showers and storms are possible today, but most of us will be seeing a mix of sun & clouds.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, March 26