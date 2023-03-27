TPD: One man is hurt in Sunday evening shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed one man was shot Sunday evening.

Officials said the call came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. Tennessee St. Police said multiple shots were fired, and the male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story.

