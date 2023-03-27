What’s Brewing - Comedian Jay Leno coming to Tallahassee

Comedian and former Late Night Talk Show host, Jay Leno, is coming to Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Comedian and former Late Night Talk Show host, Jay Leno, is coming to Tallahassee.

He’ll be at the Ruby Diamond Auditorium this Wednesday night as part of Florida State University’s opening nights.

Tickets are still on sale now.

For more information and to buy tickets, you can visit FSU’s opening nights website.

Jay Leno (NBC)
Jay Leno (NBC)

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
Nailah Clarington, a FAMU cheerleader who went viral for her sidelines commentary.
Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”
The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern...
Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Comedian and former Late Night Talk Show host, Jay Leno, is coming to Tallahassee.
What's Brewing - Camedian Jay Leno coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police report one man is hurt in Sunday evening shooting
TPD: One man is hurt in Sunday evening shooting
NorthFlora Collective talks about air plants and how to take care of them.
NorthFlora Collective talks about air plants and how to take care of them
Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants