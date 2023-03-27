What’s Brewing - Comedian Jay Leno coming to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Comedian and former Late Night Talk Show host, Jay Leno, is coming to Tallahassee.

He’ll be at the Ruby Diamond Auditorium this Wednesday night as part of Florida State University’s opening nights.

Tickets are still on sale now.

For more information and to buy tickets, you can visit FSU’s opening nights website.

Jay Leno (NBC)

