Covenant shooter messaged old classmate before shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she received a message from Audrey Hale the same morning of the deadly shooting at a private school in Nashville.

In an interview with CNN, Averianna Patton said Hale sent her a message on Instagram that said, “So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note. I’m planning to die today,” and added, “THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!!”

Patton is a former basketball teammate of Hale’s and said she did not know how to react to the cryptic message, so she sought advice from her dad.

“I screenshotted the message to my dad and [asked], ‘this don’t seem right, should I say something?’ And he immediately responded, ‘yes.’”

Patton and her father decided the best thing to do was to contact the national suicide prevention line, only to learn they could only help if she was the one needing guidance. So, she contacted the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, which also failed to follow up on her tip.

Patton would later learn that while she was attempting to organize a time to meet the Davidson County deputy, the shooting had already occurred at the school, and Hale was dead.

Police would later reveal that at 10:13 a.m., 28-year-old Audrey Hale entered The Covenant School on Burton Hills on Monday and murdered three children and three adults. By 10:27 a.m., Metro Nashville Police tracked her down in the second story of the school and killed her.

