Exclusive: Dyke Industries stabbing survivor speaks out

Survivor of Dyke Industries stabbing shares story
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a dark day at Dyke Industries three years ago, after an employee went on a rampage, allegedly stabbing several employees.

Suspect Antwann Brown pleaded no contest this month to five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

“I remember saying to myself, if this man is going to kill me, he’s going to have to watch me. He’s going to have to look me in the eyes to do it,” said Carl Wooten, one of five survivors.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with WCTV, Wooten described the morning of September 11, 2019, as a normal day. He said he left home and headed to work a little after 7 a.m. Wooten said the work environment was good, with many of the employees and even customers forming close relationships.

Despite it being over three years since the stabbing, the emotional scars lay fresh on Carl’s mind.

“Holden, which was our boss, asked him, ‘Antwann, you need to wait outside,’ and he made just a beeline for Holden,” Wooten said, describing the moments right before the attack.

Officials said after attacking their boss, Brown went after another employee who tried to step in.

“I grabbed him from behind and pulled him away from Travis, and we tussled for just a few seconds,” he said.

Wooten was stabbed six times, once in the right arm and five times on the left side of his stomach.

As quickly as it began, Wooten said it ended, but not before Brown returned.

“He came back by me and when I watched him go by that time, he grinned at me. And then he walked out the building,” Wooten said.

PTSD has continued to follow Wooten and his family over the years. His wife and daughter described the fear they felt waiting for answers following the incident. But Wooten said if anything, September 11, 2019, taught him to embrace every bit of light there is in life.

“Writing is difficult. Operating a mouse is difficult. It’s dead. I got a nerve messed up when I got stabbed there, and both of my shoulders are shot. But I’m alive. I’m doing well. I’m blessed,” Wooten said.

Brown is scheduled for sentencing on April 6.

