Gadsden Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man with dementia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help looking for missing person Ronnie Jordan, who was last seen Monday, March 20.

Jordan, 64, has dementia and is partially blind. He was last seen leaving his Quincy home on Thigpen Road, where he lives with his niece and nephew. Police and family members believe he may have gone on a walk and gotten disoriented and lost.

“We’re just maintaining hope every day,” GCSO Captain Anglie Holmes said.

A group of 20 people aided in a search near his home and usual walking route Tuesday. The sheriff’s office also used ATVs and a drone to search the area until inclement weather forced officials to suspend the search. About 30 people aided in searches Sunday and Monday.

The sheriff’s office also set up a Command Post at Sawdust Park in Quincy.

Holmes said the sheriff’s office plans to try to resume searching tomorrow.

Jordan is a black man and approximately 6′0. He weighs about 180 to 190 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black slide shoes.

His family reported him missing four days after he was last seen. Holmes said that although the delayed report diminishes the window, they are still hoping to find Jordan.

She encouraged residents in the area to check their properties. She said not to forget to look in an old shed or by a ravine. Jordan could have gotten confused and sought shelter in those spots, she said.

