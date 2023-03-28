Leon County Commission tackling homelessness in upcoming workshop

By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission will meet with law enforcement and community partners for a workshop to address homelessness on May 23.

County Commissioner Bill Proctor said representatives from the Kearny Center, the Big Bend Continuum of Care and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance providing updates on wrap-around programs and services they’re spearheading to tackle the issue.

Proctor said the sheriff’s office has identified about 475 people without housing in Leon County. He said names and information of people experiencing homelessness are filed into an index.

“We are dealing with human life, vulnerable life,” Proctor said. “Affordable housing is going to be on the table, you have to deal with affordable housing as an element.”

Proctor said county leaders will also be working to address mental health services for the homeless community.

“These are the kinds of things we’re hoping to sharpen and make sure all of the service providers and those who we fund are doing the things that can maximize their impact in what is becoming a growing problem,” Proctor said.

Proctor said that any outcome may only be “putting a Band-Aid on the issue.” Addressing those “teetering” on the edge of becoming homeless will be a major goal for the meeting, he said. The local leaders also hope to ensure they have access to wrap-around services from the county.

“As we’re reaching the more heated months we’re going to see more of an expansion of people wandering,” the commissioner said. “We’re hopeful to bring all of our resources, consolidated to look humanely at a very difficult and vexing problem.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives
Nailah Clarington, a FAMU cheerleader who went viral for her sidelines commentary.
Viral FAMU cheerleader: “I have a lot more support than I do haters”
The Leon County Sherrif’s Office was working on a missing persons investigation on the eastern...
Leon County deputies working missing persons investigation near Capitola Road
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Survivor of Dyke Industries stabbing shares story
Exclusive: Dyke Industries stabbing survivor speaks out
Something Good - PBJPLZ returns
Something Good - PBJPLZ returns
Glass of Whiskey with Car Keys and Handcuffs
Man sentenced to 13 years after DUI crash that killed a mother of four in 2021
A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.
New documentary explores the disappearance of the Apalachicola wild oyster