Quincy man found guilty of murder after discussing the shooting on Instagram

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Quincy man was found guilty of first-degree murder after shooting an 18-year-old man on his birthday in 2021.

On January 26, 2021, Mario D. Sailor Jr., who was 17 years old at the time, encountered the victim, Jalen Jones, at the San Marcos Apartments.

There, he informed Jones that he had found someone they can rob during a drug deal, but Sailor’s intended target was Jones, according to the press release.

As they walked down a trail connecting the apartments to a nearby convenience store, Sailor shot Jones in the back of the head killing him on the scene. He then stole Jones’s firearm, cell phone and birthday money, according to the press release.

During the investigation, investigators were able to obtain information indicating that Sailor discussed the murder with a friend before the shooting on Instagram. He also discussed selling the gun used in the shooting and getting rid of Jones’s phone after the murder.

Sailor was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm and he is facing 40-year minimum mandatory with a maximum of life in prison, according to the press released by the State Attorney.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, but the status is scheduled for April 10.

