Suspect arrested after stabbing incident in Tallahassee

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing Tuesday morning that left one person injured.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at the 200 block of W. Park Ave after an argument occurred between two women.

During the argument, the suspect used a sharp item to stab the victim and then fled the scene.

TPD said that the victim was transported to a local hospital to get treatment for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jessica Dunn, was arrested for aggravated battery, according to TPD.

