Suspect arrested after stabbing incident in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing Tuesday morning that left one person injured.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at the 200 block of W. Park Ave after an argument occurred between two women.

During the argument, the suspect used a sharp item to stab the victim and then fled the scene.

TPD said that the victim was transported to a local hospital to get treatment for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jessica Dunn, was arrested for aggravated battery, according to TPD.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us at web@wctv.tv

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.