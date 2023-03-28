Tallahassee Fire Department responded to commercial warehouse fire

TFD reponds to a commercial structure fire.
TFD reponds to a commercial structure fire.(TFD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Monday afternoon.

Upon TFD’s arrival around 3:10 p.m., they found smoke and fire showing from a single-story commercial warehouse at the 1000 block of South Adams Street.

TPD said they were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

No occupants were inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to TFD.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A woman was shot in the neck at Shisha Cafe Sunday.
Woman shot in the neck Sunday evening near Cafe Shisha
A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.
New documentary explores the disappearance of the Apalachicola wild oyster
Gavel and handcuffs
18-year-old found guilty of murder after intentionally running over a man in Liberty County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Suspect arrested after stabbing incident Tuesday morning

Latest News

41-year-old Elephants rescued from a zoo and is expected to move to Refuge North America.
41-year-old elephant moving from Puerto Rico to Refuge North America in South Georgia
WSMV Averianna Patton
Covenant shooter messaged old classmate before shooting
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Suspect arrested after stabbing incident Tuesday morning
The first annual “Rock The Spear” benefit concert is taking place this Saturday in Tallahassee.
What’s Brewing - Rock The Spear Benefit Concert