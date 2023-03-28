Tallahassee Fire Department responded to commercial warehouse fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Monday afternoon.

Upon TFD’s arrival around 3:10 p.m., they found smoke and fire showing from a single-story commercial warehouse at the 1000 block of South Adams Street.

TPD said they were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

No occupants were inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to TFD.

