Valdosta murder trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A murder trial has begun for a man charged in connection with the 2021 shooting death of his girlfriend in Valdosta.

DaNedra Sessoms, 17, was killed at the intersection of West Gordon and Lankford Drive in Valdosta.

Kendrick Mitchell, who was also 17 at the time, is standing trial for murder in connection to the shooting death. Sessoms was shot eight times, with one bullet hitting her head.

Monday was the first day of the trial.

WALB News 10′s Mackenzie Petrie is covering the trial. We will provide updates as the trial progresses.

