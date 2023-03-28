What’s Brewing - Rock The Spear Benefit Concert

The first annual “Rock The Spear” benefit concert is taking place this Saturday in Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The first annual “Rock The Spear” benefit concert is taking place this Saturday in Tallahassee.

The event is headlined by Tallahassee’s own Tobacco Rd Band and former American Idol contestant Paisley Howell.

It’s at Potbelly’s on West College Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the proceeds go to saving lives affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters and preventing veteran and first responder suicide.

For more information, search for this event on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A woman was shot in the neck at Shisha Cafe Sunday.
Woman shot in the neck Sunday evening near Cafe Shisha
Eager to help, The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville began donating twenty pounds of...
‘Turmeric is key’: Thomasville local business donates pounds of turmeric to local elephants
Gavel and handcuffs
18-year-old found guilty of murder after intentionally running over a man in Liberty County
A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.
New documentary explores the disappearance of the Apalachicola wild oyster

Latest News

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after stabbing incident in Tallahassee
The first annual “Rock The Spear” benefit concert is taking place this Saturday in Tallahassee.
What's Brewing - Rock The Spear Benefit Concert
Leon County Commission tackling homelessness in upcoming workshop
Survivor of Dyke Industries stabbing shares story
Exclusive: Dyke Industries stabbing survivor speaks out