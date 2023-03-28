What’s Brewing - Rock The Spear Benefit Concert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The first annual “Rock The Spear” benefit concert is taking place this Saturday in Tallahassee.

The event is headlined by Tallahassee’s own Tobacco Rd Band and former American Idol contestant Paisley Howell.

It’s at Potbelly’s on West College Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the proceeds go to saving lives affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters and preventing veteran and first responder suicide.

For more information, search for this event on Facebook.

