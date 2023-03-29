Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.(Business Wire photo via AP)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Dairy Queen is gearing up for summer early by offering some cool deals.

In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted, 1985, the ice cream chain announced it is offering its signature frozen treat for 85 cents between April 10-23.

Those interested will have to order online as the deal is only available through the DQ mobile app.

Dairy Queen said the S’mores Blizzard is returning to the menu along with two new flavors: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie blizzards.

“DQ fans have made it clear that s’mores mean summer, ranking it No. 1 among popular Blizzard flavors,” a company spokesperson shared.

Other flavors also returning to the menu are the Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry blizzards.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario D. Sailor, Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm...
Man guilty of “executing” Rickards High student on victim’s 18th birthday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Suspect arrested after stabbing incident Tuesday morning
A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.
New documentary explores the disappearance of the Apalachicola wild oyster
Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
From smiling teenager to school shooter
What turns a smiling teenager into a school shooter?

Latest News

‘I’m adopted too’: Two groups coming together to raise adoption awareness
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles,...
Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, according to estimate
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise