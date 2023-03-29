FCSO fish fry fundraiser to benefit department’s Charity Fund

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a fish fry fundraiser on Friday, March 31 to help replenish their FCSO Charity Fund.

The fish fry will take place at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola at 11 a.m. and each plate is $12. The department will be serving fish, shrimp, cheese grits, baked beans, and hush puppies.

FCSO established this Charity Fund in July 2018 after a prescribed burn a month earlier in Eastpoint got out of control. The fire devastated everything in its path, burnt down 36 homes, and burned over 800 acres. The Sheriff’s Office saw an immediate need in the community, so they opened a GoFundMe account and later transitioned it into a nonprofit organization. In total, FCSO said they have spent over $750,000 in their county for those in need.

