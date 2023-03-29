FCSO fish fry fundraiser to benefit department’s Charity Fund

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a fish fry fundraiser on Friday, March 31 to help replenish their FCSO Charity Fund.

The fish fry will take place at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola at 11 a.m. and each plate is $12. The department will be serving fish, shrimp, cheese grits, baked beans, and hush puppies.

For ticket information click here.

FCSO established this Charity Fund in July 2018 after a prescribed burn a month earlier in Eastpoint got out of control. The fire devastated everything in its path, burnt down 36 homes, and burned over 800 acres. The Sheriff’s Office saw an immediate need in the community, so they opened a GoFundMe account and later transitioned it into a nonprofit organization. In total, FCSO said they have spent over $750,000 in their county for those in need.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario D. Sailor, Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm...
Man guilty of “executing” Rickards High student on victim’s 18th birthday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Suspect arrested after stabbing incident Tuesday morning
A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.
New documentary explores the disappearance of the Apalachicola wild oyster
Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
From smiling teenager to school shooter
What turns a smiling teenager into a school shooter?

Latest News

FSU hosted its 2nd annual Emmett Till Archives lecture series Tuesday night.
FSU hosts 2nd annual Emmett Till Archives lecture series
From smiling teenager to school shooter
What turns a smiling teenager into a school shooter?
City Walk able to shelter overnight until court date on April 11
City Walk resumes overnight residence operations amid battle over fire code violation
Something Good - Children's Week at Florida Capitol
Something Good - Children’s Week at Florida Capitol