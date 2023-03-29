Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Tuesday, March 28

Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Tuesday, March 28
By Mike McCall
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Tuesday, March 28.

Numerous afternoon showers and storms have ended and a cold front will move through the area this evening.  Skies will become partly cloudy overnight and turn cooler with lows Wednesday morning in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and mild with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 70s. No more rain is expected through Friday. Thursday morning will start out in the upper 40s, and then highs will reach 80 under sunny skies.

Friday will start a warming trend with a low in the mid 50s then a high in the low to mid 80s.

There is some uncertainty for Saturday, but at this time, a cold front is expected to bring a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few lingering showers are possible Sunday into early next week, with warm afternoons in the low to mid 80s.

Mike's First Alert Forecast – Tuesday, March 28
Mike's First Alert Forecast – Tuesday, March 28
