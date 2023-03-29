Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Wednesday, March 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Wednesday, March 29.

An early morning cold front brought back mild and dry air to our area. Tonight the clouds will thin out enough for temperatures to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, dry and comfortably warm with highs in the 70s to around 80.

Friday will see further warming and a few clouds, but no rain, with lows in the low to mid 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will weaken as it moves into our region on Saturday, bringing a chance of scattered and a few thunderstorms, and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A lingering slight chance of showers is expected Sunday and Monday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s. Very warm temperatures are expected next week as highs reach the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

