What’s Brewing - Springtime Tallahassee

By WCTV Staff
Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime Tallahassee is coming up this weekend. So let’s take a look at one of the events, the music festival.

It’s this Friday at 6 p.m. at the Kleman Plaza.

This year the line-up features Chris Lane with special guests, Walker Montgomery and Temecula Road.

The event is free and open to the community.

There will also be a beer garden that opens 30 minutes prior to the event.

Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

