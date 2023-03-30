Annual Florida State Bluegrass Festival and Chili cook-off gets underway this weekend

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Perry and Taylor County are celebrating the 21st annual Florida State Bluegrass Festival and Chili cook-off this weekend. The two-day event celebrates bluegrass music by featuring music artists from around the nation. The festival also features a chili cook-off that benefits the local Shop with a Cop Program.

Some of the music artists you’ll see at this year’s festival include Grammy-winning Rhonda Vincent, Appalachian Roadshow, The Tim Shelton Syndicate, Kenny Stinson and Perfect Tymn, Re–Kindled Grass, David Adkins, Remedy Tree, Dismal Creek, Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, Belle & the Band, Tracy Starling and Company.

A two-day pass costs $40 if you buy your tickets in advance online, or $45 at the gate. Individual passes on Friday run $20 and Saturday is $30.

For more information, Click Here.

