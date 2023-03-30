Classical Academy’s license for educational materials revoked following statue of “David” spectacle

Hillsdale College revoked the Tallahassee private school’s rights to its curriculum
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture(AP)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The college that supplies the Tallahassee Classical School’s curriculum has revoked the private school’s license, stating recent “drama” revolving around the school is a “parody” of the goals of classical education.

The decision follows nationwide conversations and criticism of the school’s decision to force out former principal Hope Carrasquilla after a teacher showed Michelangelo’s statue “David,” which depicts a bare male body, to a 6th-grade art class.

The revocation means TCS’s license for Hillsdale’s educational materials will expire at the end of this school year. TCS did not respond immediately to requests for comment or questions from WCTV about how they will move forward following this announcement.

