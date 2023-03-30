Colquitt County introduces new app for emergency alerts

This app called Code Red is new to residents in Colquitt County, giving them access to alerts...
This app called Code Red is new to residents in Colquitt County, giving them access to alerts ranging from weather to crime alerts.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County residents now have a new way to get warned about every case of emergency.

The new service is called the “Code Red” app and it goes way beyond weather alerts.

This user-friendly app is as simple as downloading it, customizing your settings and staying alert.

“The notification was almost simultaneous with what the National Weather Service put out,” Justin Cox, emergency management director, said. “We were alerted of severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings for Colquitt County this past Saturday. Fortunately, there wasn’t any serious damage or any injuries.”

The app does send weather alerts, however, it can also send alerts about criminal activity, road closures and missing person alerts.

“We did have some pretty serious storms come through and I heard from several people who got the alert and they were pleased with it,” Cox said.

So far, they have about 200 people signed up, but they need more. The app also allows you to customize it by radius, while also describing the type of weather conditions.

“It also has an element where law enforcement officials can utilize it if there is a person they are looking for in a certain area. Utility departments can utilize it for example there is a broken water line and they have a boil water advisory, they can notify residents in that advisory.”

The app can be customized to fit your area with all kinds of alerts, including tornado warnings, and even missing person alerts.

Owner of Baba’s’, Robyn Alligood said, “Well I just heard about it, and I’m very excited about it and I would use it, download the application. Because any alert you can get especially weather alerts is critical.”

Users do not have to rely on any connection if they don’t have cable.

Former resident of Moultrie, Sam Clark said, “I’ve heard of it, and it lets me know I don’t have to rely on TV, or being at home or having to go to the news sites. I’ll have the app on my phone so I can quickly access or get an alert that there may be a storm nearby so I can take shelter.”

A former resident said it’s nice to see her community navigating and getting on board with this app.

“It takes like two seconds to download, and navigation is really easy and simple. So, it would be great for older generations that don’t really know how to navigate complicated apps, and this app is not complicated at all,” Clark said.

Cox emphasizes how this new initiative is worth having something in their back pocket.

“It’s just another tool in the toolbox. And we want our residents and citizens to be safe. It just gives them another avenue for them to know what’s going on,” Cox said.

Overall, several people said this new alert is working well so far. If you would like to sign up for these alerts you can find the information here.

