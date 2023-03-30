Florida Senate passes bill allowing concealed carry without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Senate passed a bill Thursday to allow Floridians to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

The bill passed 27-13 in the Republican-majority chamber after senators debated the measure for about two hours. It will now head to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk. The governor has already vowed to pass the legislation.

Proponents of HB 543 say the bill will increase safety in the state. But critics raise concerns about the rising statistics on gun violence nationwide.

The legislation will prohibit people from carrying concealed guns in some locations, including prisons, schools, polling places and most athletic events.

