Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.(File image | DaveRock via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Human remains found in a west-central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young’s relatives.

The remains were found on Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

It’s not clear how Young died.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario D. Sailor, Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm...
Man guilty of “executing” Rickards High student on victim’s 18th birthday
41-year-old Elephants rescued from a zoo and is expected to move to Refuge North America.
41-year-old elephant moving from Puerto Rico to Refuge North America in South Georgia
A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.
New documentary explores the disappearance of the Apalachicola wild oyster
Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler...
Man turns $5 scratch-off ticket into $1M lottery jackpot at grocery store
Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters at the Liberal Party's...
Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida
Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, sponsored a bill that would revamp Florida's death-penalty...
Senate passes major death penalty change
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care