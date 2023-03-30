Jennifer Aniston says entire generation is finding ‘Friends’ offensive: reports

"Friends" cast members shown at New York's Rockefeller Center for NBC's 75th Anniversary event...
"Friends" cast members shown at New York's Rockefeller Center for NBC's 75th Anniversary event in 2002.(AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Jennifer Aniston is sharing thoughts on how the comedic culture has changed since the days of “Friends.”

“Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved,” Aniston told AFP in Paris.

The 54-year-old actress was interviewed while promoting her new Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2″ when the topic came up, according to CNN.

“Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life,” Aniston said.

She also touched on how much the culture has changed since “Friends” and other comedies aired in the 1990s.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive,” Aniston said. “There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through – but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

CNN reports the show’s lack of diversity has long been a hot topic with series co-creator Marta Kauffman expressing remorse about it last year.

“Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy,” Kaufman told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago.”

