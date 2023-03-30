Something Good - Two Florida teams make it to the Final Four

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two of the teams in the Final Four are making their way today from the Sunshine State to Houston to play for the National Championship.

The 9th seeded Florida Atlantic Owls have shocked the basketball world with their run through the tournament, which included upsets over tennessee and Kansas State at Madison Square Garden to reach the Final Four.

The number five Miami Hurricanes made the final four for the first time in the school’s history.

A lot of history is being made during March Madness this year.

There will be no number 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011.

This marks the first time that not a single top-3 seed made it that far.

