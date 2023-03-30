Something Good - Two Florida teams make it to the Final Four

Something Good - Two Florida teams make it to the Final Four
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two of the teams in the Final Four are making their way today from the Sunshine State to Houston to play for the National Championship.

The 9th seeded Florida Atlantic Owls have shocked the basketball world with their run through the tournament, which included upsets over tennessee and Kansas State at Madison Square Garden to reach the Final Four.

The number five Miami Hurricanes made the final four for the first time in the school’s history.

A lot of history is being made during March Madness this year.

There will be no number 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011.

This marks the first time that not a single top-3 seed made it that far.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario D. Sailor, Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm...
Man guilty of “executing” Rickards High student on victim’s 18th birthday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Suspect arrested after stabbing incident Tuesday morning
A new documentary explores the downfall of the Apalachicola wild oyster.
New documentary explores the disappearance of the Apalachicola wild oyster
Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
From smiling teenager to school shooter
What turns a smiling teenager into a school shooter?

Latest News

Ronnie Jordan has been missing since March 20.
Search continues for missing man with dementia in Gadsden County
New sex education curriculum for Leon County Schools
Leon County Schools moves forward with proposed changes to sex education
Roughly three-dozen children in 'our area' are without a permanent home right now and many are...
‘I’m adopted too’: Two groups come together to raise adoption awareness
‘I’m adopted too’: Two groups coming together to raise adoption awareness